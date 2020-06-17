Dolly Parton still agonises over turning down Elvis' cover request

Some of Country Music's biggest stars have been making music for decades. Business Insider compiled a list of Country Music artists who still dominate the industry decades after their debut. Loretta Lynn signed her first record deal in 1960 Willie Nelson's first album was called "And Then I Wrote." He released it in 1962. Dolly Parton released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967. Reba McEntire's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.
Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died. Keough is the son of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough. According to CNN, the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. A representative for the family said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated". The representative went on to say that he did not have further details on Keough's death.