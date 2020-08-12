Preity Zinta Reacts On Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy Style!

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancySoha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulates Kareena Kapoor on second pregnancyRiddhima Kapoor Sahni congratulated her cousin sister Kareena shortly after the latter announced her second pregnancy on Wednesday afternoon.
#Riddhimakapoorsahni #Kareenakapoorkhan..
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting second child, announce big news in a statement |OneindiaBollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan have a great news for everyone. The couple is expecting their second baby. The couple released the big news in a statement. The..