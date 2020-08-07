France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta,Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list from 4amon Saturday.

