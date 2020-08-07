Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:27s - Published
France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures [Video]

Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measures

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta,Turks & Caicos and Aruba have also been added to the quarantine list from 4amon Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Shapps adds France to quarantine list [Video]

Shapps adds France to quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba are also affected. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

France to be added to UK quarantine countries

 People returning from the Netherlands and Malta from Saturday will also have to self-isolate.
BBC News

UK travellers returning from France face quarantine after government places country on 'no-go' list

 Transport secretary announces Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, the Turks and Caicos islands will also be removed from the government's exemption list from 4am on..
Independent

Malta Malta Island country in the central Mediterranean


Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician Secretary of State for transport

Coronavirus: France threatens to impose 'reciprocal' measures after UK government adds country to quarantine list

 'I told my counterpart Grant Shapps of our will to harmonise health protocols in order to ensure a high level of protection on both sides of the Channel'
Independent
Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash [Video]

Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed it is “far too soon” to saywhether cutbacks to Network Rail contributed to the fatal Aberdeenshire traincrash. The minister visited the “horrendous” scene of the incident nearStonehaven on Thursday, where three people died and six were injured whencarriages went off the track amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus France: 'Troubling' signs virus is re-emerging fastest among young people

Experts urge citizens to remain vigilant and practice infection control measures as UK places France...
Independent - Published

France, Malta and Netherlands added to UK's 14 day quarantine list

France, Malta and Netherlands added to UK's 14 day quarantine list It will come into force at the weekend
Wales Online - Published

France, Netherlands added to UK's 14-day quarantine list

In an announcement late Thursday, the UK government said France is being removed from the list of...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears [Video]

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country. The move came after Boris Johnson..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List [Video]

More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced two additional states and a U.S. territory have been added to the mandatory quarantine list.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list [Video]

Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list

Rishi Sunak has said that the government “keep everything under constant review” when asked whether France could be added to the UK’s quarantine list. France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published