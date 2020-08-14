Helicopter Installs Power Line With Precision

Occurred on August 12, 2020 / Wesley Chapel, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Duke Energy contractors are installing new above-ground power lines in Pasco County, Florida.

As part of that, they used a helicopter crew to help install the new lines.

This video shows their contractor towing and installing a new line onto the cable wheel on the newly-installed tower, filmed from a nearby residence."