Traffic Controller Having the Time of His Life

Occurred on July 23, 2020 / Mackenzie Highway, Northwest Territories, Canada Info from Licensor: "Iona Strachan and Monique Hurley of Yellowknife, NT were returning from their Haycation (in Hay River) when they stopped for construction on the Mackenzie highway halfway between Hay River and Kakisa.

They had been singing and dancing while driving and were happy to see the traffic control worker Daniel dancing on the job.

All three danced together for about 20 minutes while they waited, Iona and Monique safely in Monique's Jeep while Daniel remained on the job in +30 degree celsius heat, surrounded by mosquitos.

As the pilot car returned with traffic traveling in the other direction, Daniel began doing funny hand gestures to the passing cars.

Iona and Monique realized they were witnessing gold.

Iona quickly pulled out her phone and began filming.

Once all the cars passed Daniel performed a solo that sent Iona and Monique into hysterics.

It has been a hard year on everyone's mental health with the COVID-19 pandemic, and this video is what we need.

Remaining positive amidst some pretty harsh conditions and making a connection, despite separation, contribute to wellness.

The three continue to communicate via social media and hope to connect again for another dance party."