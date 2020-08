Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and join #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign on Independence Day.

Sushant's sister urges people to join Global prayer meet for late actor on Independence Day

As it marks 2 months today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged...

Ankita Lokhande has extended support to a global prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput, an initiative...

Ankita Lokhande has been a huge support to the late Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the...