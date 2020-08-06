Global  
 

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million

963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since mid-March.

S&P 500 Falls 7 Points as Jobless Claims Still Near 1 Million; Congress "Miles Apart" on Stimulus; Cisco Earnings Fall

Unemployment claims fell below 1 million for the first time in 20 weeks, but worries that job losses...
Motley Fool - Published

Weekly unemployment claims drop below 1 million for first time since March

An additional 963,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for the week ending August 8th. This is...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBusiness InsiderCBC.caNews24


U.S. Jobless Claims Pull Back Sharply After Two Straight Weekly Increases

Following two straight weekly increases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits, the...
RTTNews - Published


