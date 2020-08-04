Global  
 

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:37s - Published
The humidity comes back a bit today with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s.

It will probably be a little cooler lakeside.

Tonight, there will be a slight chance of a shower overnight to the northwest, otherwise most of us will be quiet and mild with lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday, we'll have a chance of some scattered showers and t'storms mainly in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 80.

Saturday night should mainly be quiet, though once again there's a slight chance of a shower to the northwest overnight.

Sunday should be mainly dry with lower humidity and highs in the lower-80s.

Our weather for one forday.Tonight will be quiet anddry with a few clouds andlows in the low-60s.The humidity comesback a bit this Friday intoSaturday.Saturday, we'll have achance of somescattered showers andt'storms especially in theafternoon.

Highs will bein the l




