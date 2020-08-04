Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
The humidity comes back a bit today with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s.
It will probably be a little cooler lakeside.
Tonight, there will be a slight chance of a shower overnight to the northwest, otherwise most of us will be quiet and mild with lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday, we'll have a chance of some scattered showers and t'storms mainly in the afternoon.
Highs will be around 80.
Saturday night should mainly be quiet, though once again there's a slight chance of a shower to the northwest overnight.
Sunday should be mainly dry with lower humidity and highs in the lower-80s.
