Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The humidity comes back a bit today with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s.

It will probably be a little cooler lakeside.

Tonight, there will be a slight chance of a shower overnight to the northwest, otherwise most of us will be quiet and mild with lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday, we'll have a chance of some scattered showers and t'storms mainly in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 80.

Saturday night should mainly be quiet, though once again there's a slight chance of a shower to the northwest overnight.

Sunday should be mainly dry with lower humidity and highs in the lower-80s.