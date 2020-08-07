New music from Drake, Burna Boy & Miley Cyrus

MAHRE Another week, another slice of Friday Freshness!
New stuff from Burna Boy, Drake, Nines, David Penn & Narst, to n… https://t.co/dw0kFxXoMz 1 hour ago
ticia New music from Drake and an entire album from Burna? Fantastic Friday vibes. 2 hours ago
⚜️ There’s soooo much good music on the TL this morning. From Burna Boy to Chika to Drake to (I cant believe I’m sayin… https://t.co/SQW2Pi3ATq 2 hours ago
COLLINS 🅥 This morning has been so good 😊 apart from the fact that my body and ankles still hurt a bit form yesterday’s 🏀 ga… https://t.co/v1ATul8i7C 3 hours ago
Pie Radio Happy #FridayMorning people, you're tuned into the breakfast show with @missmoneypennny supplying good vibes, music… https://t.co/0i7LMMX2PJ 5 hours ago
MAMAZ RT @HotFreestyle: Playlist updated! New music and features from:
Drake
Lil Baby
Young Thug
Nas
A Boogie
Mac Miller
Dave East
NBA Youngboy… 7 hours ago
Mýa Melody New music tonight from...
Drake
Nas and Hit Boy
Snoop
Anderson Paak and Rozay
Earthgang
Big K.R.I.T.
Childish… https://t.co/2irwXOlSCh 8 hours ago
Hot Freestyle Playlist updated! New music and features from:
Drake
Lil Baby
Young Thug
Nas
A Boogie
Mac Miller
Dave East
NBA You… https://t.co/qflgLcFsMV 8 hours ago
Dolly Claus: Dolly Parton to release first Christmas album in 30 yearsDolly Parton is set to release a Christmas album, which will drop on October 2 and will mark her first festive album since 1990.
Miley Cyrus plans to make sobriety a 'long-term lifestyle'Miley Cyrus wants to "make sobriety a long-term lifestyle" and friends say it has helped to strengthen her relationship with Cody Simpson.
Cardi & Megan, Juice WRLD & Weeknd drop massive collabsHere are the biggest music tracks dropping this week.