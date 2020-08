Claire's Forecast 8-14

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 days ago

HIGH PRESSURE MOVES AWAY TODAYAND OUR NEXT SYSTEM MOVES INSATURDAY INTO SUNDAY.

SCATTEREDSTORMS EXPECTED THISWEEKEND FOLLOWED BY COOLERTEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST IS CLEARAND COMFORTABLE THIS MORNING.MOSTLYSUNNY TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID TO UPPER 80S HUMIDITYSTARTS TO CLIMB THISAFTERNOON FEELING A BIT MOREMUGGY.A CHANCE FOR ISOLATED POP UPSTORMS THIS EVENING.

RAIN WILLBE HIT OR MISS, SO MOSTFOLKS STAY DRY.DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHTAND IT WILL FEEL MUGGY WITH LOWTEMPERATURES IN THE MID 60S.ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SCATTEREDSTORMS THIS WEEKEND.

DRY TOSTART THE DAYSATURDAY BEFORE STORMS MOVES INSATURDAY EVENING AND WILLCONTINUEOVERNIGHT.

SHOWERS LINGER SUNDAYMORNING BEFORE WE DRY OUT SUNDAYAFTERNOON.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

EVENINGSTORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGHS IN THEUPPER 80S.TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS INTHE MID 60S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS A COOLDOWN ON THE WAY FOR NEXT WEEK.PARTLY CLOUDYWITH HIGHS IN THE MID 80SSATURDAY.

A FEW CHANCES FORSTORMS SATURDAY NIGHT INTOSUNDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW80S.

DRYING OUT MONDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE UPPER70S.

TEMPERATURES COOL INTO THEMID 70S TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYUNDERMOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

CHANCE FORSHOWERS THURSDAY WITH HIGHS INTHE UPPER 70S.