Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News

After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday won the motion of confidence through voice vote.

The house has been adjourned till August 21, said Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

In a House of 200, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies.

The BJP has 72 members.

In his first reaction, Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that the vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly.


