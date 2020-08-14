Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andhra Pradesh: In a Chilling video man hammers son to death over property dispute | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Andhra Pradesh: In a Chilling video man hammers son to death over property dispute | Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh: In a Chilling video man hammers son to death over property dispute | Oneindia News

Chilling CCTV footage from a home in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has emerged of a man picking up a hammer and almost in a premeditated manner hammering his 40-year-old son to death on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Veera Raju, subsequently surrendered to the police.

He murdered his son allegedly over a property dispute.

The visuals from the verandah or the car-parking area of their home shows the father pacing the area as his son is seen sitting on a stool with his back to him.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Daniel Prude timeline: Black man died after Rochester, NY police restrained him [Video]

Daniel Prude timeline: Black man died after Rochester, NY police restrained him

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man died of asphyxiation complications after being pinned to the ground by police in Rochester, New York.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 02:06Published
New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police [Video]

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police

There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate [Video]

Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:15Published