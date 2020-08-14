Andhra Pradesh: In a Chilling video man hammers son to death over property dispute | Oneindia News

Chilling CCTV footage from a home in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has emerged of a man picking up a hammer and almost in a premeditated manner hammering his 40-year-old son to death on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Veera Raju, subsequently surrendered to the police.

He murdered his son allegedly over a property dispute.

The visuals from the verandah or the car-parking area of their home shows the father pacing the area as his son is seen sitting on a stool with his back to him.