Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021
Wiegman to coach England Women's team
Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach in...
BBC News - Published
45 minutes ago
Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman is the FA's preferred choice to succeed Phil Neville as...
BBC News - Published
2 days ago
England appoint 'No 1 choice' Wiegman England have appointed Sarina Wiegman as their next head coach of the senior women's team, succeeding Phil Neville at the end of his term next summer. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:42 Published 30 minutes ago
Bardsley: We need a boss with new ideas England Women goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the new Lionesses head coach must 'challenge the squad with new ideas' as the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman is set to succeed Phil Neville. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:01 Published 19 hours ago
'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman' Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan compares Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman to Ronald Koeman with Wiegman in advanced talks to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:51 Published 22 hours ago