Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021
Wiegman to coach England Women's team
European vacations just got more complicated [Video]

European vacations just got more complicated

France and the Netherlands will join Spain on the list of quarantine countries in the UK. But how is the rest of Europe faring? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

England women: Sarina Wiegman to succeed Phil Neville in September 2021

 Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach in September 2021.
BBC News
France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list [Video]

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:27Published
Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions [Video]

Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the imposition of new quarantine restrictions on people arriving from some countries including France and the Netherlands. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

England women: Sarina Wiegman to succeed Phil Neville in September 2021

Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England's head coach in...
BBC News - Published

Wiegman preferred choice to replace Neville as England women's boss

Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman is the FA's preferred choice to succeed Phil Neville as...
BBC News - Published


England appoint 'No 1 choice' Wiegman [Video]

England appoint 'No 1 choice' Wiegman

England have appointed Sarina Wiegman as their next head coach of the senior women's team, succeeding Phil Neville at the end of his term next summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:42Published
Bardsley: We need a boss with new ideas [Video]

Bardsley: We need a boss with new ideas

England Women goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the new Lionesses head coach must 'challenge the squad with new ideas' as the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman is set to succeed Phil Neville.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman' [Video]

'Sarina Wiegman is like Ronald Koeman'

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan compares Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman to Ronald Koeman with Wiegman in advanced talks to succeed Phil Neville as England Women head coach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published