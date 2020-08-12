Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the imposition of new quarantine restrictions on people arriving from some countries including France and the Netherlands. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list "If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.View on euronews

European vacations just got more complicated France and the Netherlands will join Spain on the list of quarantine countries in the UK. But how is the rest of Europe faring? Emer McCarthy reports.

Netherlands women's manager Sarina Wiegman is the FA's preferred choice to succeed Phil Neville as...