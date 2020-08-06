Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That’s Based On James Bond’s Favourite Ride

Aston Martin is set to release a whisky inspired by James Bond's favourite ride, the DB5.

The luxury car brand has teamed up with Scottish distiller Bowmore Whisky.

The drink doesn't come cheap though, as one bottle will set you back £50,000.

The 31-year-old limited edition bottling will be known as Black Bowmore DB5 1964.

Each bottle incorporates an Aston Martin DB5 piston and contains 700ml of Black Bowmore 1964 single malt, one of the rarest and most sought-after malt whiskies ever created.

Just 25 bottles of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available later this year.