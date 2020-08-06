Global  
 

Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That's Based On James Bond's Favourite Ride

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That’s Based On James Bond’s Favourite Ride

Aston Martin Unveils £50,000 Whisky That’s Based On James Bond’s Favourite Ride

Aston Martin is set to release a whisky inspired by James Bond's favourite ride, the DB5.

The luxury car brand has teamed up with Scottish distiller Bowmore Whisky.

The drink doesn't come cheap though, as one bottle will set you back £50,000.

The 31-year-old limited edition bottling will be known as Black Bowmore DB5 1964.

Each bottle incorporates an Aston Martin DB5 piston and contains 700ml of Black Bowmore 1964 single malt, one of the rarest and most sought-after malt whiskies ever created.

Just 25 bottles of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available later this year.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Aston Martin Aston Martin English manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers

Four-time champion Vettel to join renamed Aston Martin F1 team

 Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is to join the renamed Aston Martin team in Formula 1 next year.
BBC News
Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma [Video]

Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma

Ferrari unveils its new Roma model, the latest four-seat GT car from theItalian manufacturer. It's powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 enginewhich takes it to a top speed of 199mph.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Ferrari's new Roma coupe aims to take on Aston Martin and Mercedes [Video]

Ferrari's new Roma coupe aims to take on Aston Martin and Mercedes

A look at the Ferrari Roma, the Italian supercar maker's new four-seat GT car.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Aston Martin DB5 Aston Martin DB5 British sports car famous for role in James Bond films


6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New Jersey [Video]

6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New Jersey

Six men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of high end "James Bond style" burglaries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
New James Bond trailer released for No Time To Die [Video]

New James Bond trailer released for No Time To Die

The latest trailer for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has beenreleased ahead of the movie hitting cinemas in November.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
$3M Bond For Texan James Manning Who Killed Wife, Sons [Video]

$3M Bond For Texan James Manning Who Killed Wife, Sons

There’s a $3 million bond for the man now accused of killing his wife and her two sons because they were “too loud” inside an East Dallas apartment on Monday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published