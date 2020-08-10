Delhi likely to receive light rainfall on August 15

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday. Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to come forward and donate blood. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, other senior faculty and voluntary blood donors were also present at the event. "We should keep serving humanity in all possible ways. This is the best way to celebrate Independence day," Harsh Vardhan said. The blood donation camp organised by AIIMS on the eve of 74th Independence Day is dedicated to both soldiers as well as Covid warriors who lost their lives while safeguarding the country and its citizens. Two families were invited as guests of honour including the family of a killed soldier and the family of a fallen Covid warrior of AIIMS.
Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and added that they wanted to apprise the Congress top leadership about the slow implementation of the manifesto. Singh said that Gehlot is the head of the Congress family in Rajasthan and added that not even Sachin Pilot has disputed his leadership. He also rubbished allegations of the ilot camp hobnobbing with the BJP. In which way are we supposed to be linked to the BJP? Each one of us paid our own bills, each one has paid the lawyers, all the papers and all the proof are with Mr Pilot. If we were hobnobbing with the BJP, as alleged, and alleged in a bad taste, then we wouldn't be sitting here,' Singh told Hindustan Times. He said that they were hurt by some of the words uttered against them but said that they chose not to respond. Singh also said that their return to the government was unconditional and reiterated that the promises made to the people of Rajasthan should be fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.
Heavy rain lashed in parts of Jaipur on August 14. Jaipur experienced waterlogging due to heavy downpour. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours.
Parts of Surat city faced waterlogging following heavy rainfall on August 14. Streets at Parvat Patiya area were completely flooded. India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted 'Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city today.
Parts of Maharashtra received rainfall on August 13. Pune city witnessed light showers. India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for Pune city on August..