Delhi likely to receive light rainfall on August 15

'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh



Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and added that they wanted to apprise the Congress top leadership about the slow implementation of the manifesto. Singh said that Gehlot is the head of the Congress family in Rajasthan and added that not even Sachin Pilot has disputed his leadership. He also rubbished allegations of the ilot camp hobnobbing with the BJP. In which way are we supposed to be linked to the BJP? Each one of us paid our own bills, each one has paid the lawyers, all the papers and all the proof are with Mr Pilot. If we were hobnobbing with the BJP, as alleged, and alleged in a bad taste, then we wouldn't be sitting here,' Singh told Hindustan Times. He said that they were hurt by some of the words uttered against them but said that they chose not to respond. Singh also said that their return to the government was unconditional and reiterated that the promises made to the people of Rajasthan should be fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59