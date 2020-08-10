Delhi likely to receive light rainfall on August 15

Global  
 

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall on August 15."The monsoon in North-western India is still quite active.

It will likely drizzle with light rain in Delhi tomorrow.

The exact real-time weather conditions will be updated in our 'Nowcast' weather prediction," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist of IMD.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp at Delhi AIIMS [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp at Delhi AIIMS

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday. Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to come forward and donate blood. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, other senior faculty and voluntary blood donors were also present at the event. "We should keep serving humanity in all possible ways. This is the best way to celebrate Independence day," Harsh Vardhan said. The blood donation camp organised by AIIMS on the eve of 74th Independence Day is dedicated to both soldiers as well as Covid warriors who lost their lives while safeguarding the country and its citizens. Two families were invited as guests of honour including the family of a killed soldier and the family of a fallen Covid warrior of AIIMS.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:22Published

Embarrasment for AAP: Party leader Mukesh Tokas arrested for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

 The 25-year-old woman filed an FIR in Delhi's Kishangarh police station.
DNA
'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh [Video]

'Gehlot head of the family, never disputed his leadership': Vishvendra Singh

Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then PCC Chief Sachin Pilot and added that they wanted to apprise the Congress top leadership about the slow implementation of the manifesto. Singh said that Gehlot is the head of the Congress family in Rajasthan and added that not even Sachin Pilot has disputed his leadership. He also rubbished allegations of the ilot camp hobnobbing with the BJP. In which way are we supposed to be linked to the BJP? Each one of us paid our own bills, each one has paid the lawyers, all the papers and all the proof are with Mr Pilot. If we were hobnobbing with the BJP, as alleged, and alleged in a bad taste, then we wouldn't be sitting here,' Singh told Hindustan Times. He said that they were hurt by some of the words uttered against them but said that they chose not to respond. Singh also said that their return to the government was unconditional and reiterated that the promises made to the people of Rajasthan should be fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:59Published

India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Heavy rain lashes Jaipur [Video]

Heavy rain lashes Jaipur

Heavy rain lashed in parts of Jaipur on August 14. Jaipur experienced waterlogging due to heavy downpour. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Rajasthan weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of state

 IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours
DNA
Waterlogging hits normal life in Surat [Video]

Waterlogging hits normal life in Surat

Parts of Surat city faced waterlogging following heavy rainfall on August 14. Streets at Parvat Patiya area were completely flooded. India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted 'Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, light rain in Delhi for next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai,...
Zee News - Published

Weather Update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, parts of UP

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra,...
DNA - Published

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Maharashtra, Konkan, Telangana and Karnataka from August 12-16

On August 12, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana,...
Zee News - Published


Heavy traffic jam at ITO following incessant rainfall [Video]

Heavy traffic jam at ITO following incessant rainfall

Heavy traffic jam was seen at ITO following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Delhi witnessed overnight rain on August 13. This led to waterlogging at several stretches of roads.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Pune city receives light showers [Video]

Pune city receives light showers

Parts of Maharashtra received rainfall on August 13. Pune city witnessed light showers. India Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' for Pune city on August..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Incessant rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram [Video]

Incessant rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram. The city received heavy rainfall since Aug 12 mid-night which affected the normal lives. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published