Pc Andrew Harper honoured by colleagues in Newbury memorial

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
A memorial service and minute's silence has been held at Newbury policestation, to mark a year since the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-oldofficer was dragged to his death after he was caught in a strap as he tried tostop three thieves fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley,Berkshire.

Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty

PC Andrew Harper: Anniversary services held for officer

 PC Andrew Harper died after being dragged for more than a mile behind a getaway car.
BBC News

Police officer run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'

 PC Gaz Phillips who nearly died just days before PC Andrew Harper is supporting his widow's campaign for tougher sentences.
BBC News
PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences [Video]

PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences

The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers. 'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory" 20-year minimum prison term for anyone involved in a crime which results in the death or serious injury of an emergency worker. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

PC Andrew Harper: Mother backs 'Andrew's Law' campaign

 Debbie Adlam says killers of emergency service workers should serve at least 20 years in prison.
BBC News

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death [Video]

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Lightning and rain hit Berkshire as storm reaches south east [Video]

Lightning and rain hit Berkshire as storm reaches south east

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

