Pc Andrew Harper honoured by colleagues in Newbury memorial

The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers. 'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory" 20-year minimum prison term for anyone involved in a crime which results in the death or serious injury of an emergency worker. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published