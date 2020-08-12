Global  
 

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Video Credit: Wochit News
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners.

The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California.

A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month.

The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles.

The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent.

The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California. A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home. The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year. In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles. The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID [Video]

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara, an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles, according to US..
