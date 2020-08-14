What a Sandal! Scientists Make Flip-Flops Out of Algae Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 week ago What a Sandal! Scientists Make Flip-Flops Out of Algae 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AccuWeather You can’t tell by looking at them, but these flip flops are super eco-friendly: https://t.co/7jchxO9Wjt 6 days ago Caline🤍 RT @accuweather: You can't tell by looking at them, but these flip flops are super eco-friendly: https://t.co/QzFuEJImPT 1 week ago AccuWeather You can't tell by looking at them, but these flip flops are super eco-friendly: https://t.co/QzFuEJImPT 1 week ago douhi sofiane RT @accuweather: What a sandal! Scientists make flip-flops out of algae: https://t.co/JELwVWh8lz 1 week ago AccuWeather What a sandal! Scientists make flip-flops out of algae: https://t.co/JELwVWh8lz 1 week ago PROFESSIONAL Xennial RT @accuweather: You can't tell by looking at them, but these flip flops are super eco-friendly: https://t.co/8JTuQclTDY 1 week ago AccuWeather You can't tell by looking at them, but these flip flops are super eco-friendly: https://t.co/8JTuQclTDY 1 week ago

