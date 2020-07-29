Global  
 

2020 Suzuki Katana Review | First Ride

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 04:52s - Published
Suzuki’s looking to make magic again with the reintroduction of its Katana.

In this video, Adam Waheed gets a first ride on the all-new 2020 Suzuki GSX-S1000S Katana streetbike.

The new Suzuki Katana builds on the original distinct design of the 80s-era Katana with a modern twist.

Official 2020 Suzuki Katana pricing is not yet available Full Review: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/2020-suzuki-katana-first-ride-reviewMotorcyclist first look: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/2020-suzuki-katana-first-look-review

