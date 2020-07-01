Pandemic-related stress is robbing a majority of Americans of a good night's sleep

What's the most stressful thing in your life during the coronavirus pandemic?

Four in 10 Americans are pointing the finger at their sleep schedules, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how the stress of the coronavirus pandemic has been affecting their sleeping habits and their overall health.And results revealed just over half of those surveyed said the stress of COVID-19 has negatively affected their sleep patterns.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Advisor, the survey revealed — for many respondents — sleeping habits are tied to mental health.Seventy-eight percent of those surveyed agreed their mental health has a direct impact on their sleeping habits, and six in 10 respondents said their mental health has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 news cycleIn fact, 57% of those polled said they don't watch the news at night because it stresses them out.With the stress of the coronavirus outbreak, it's no wonder four in 10 respondents said that their sleep schedule is the top stress point in their life right now.And many respondents are taking steps to change that: aside from eating healthier and trying to exercise more, 27% of those polled said they've been opting for a good book or listening to music before bed to improve their sleep schedule.A quarter of respondents also said they've been meditating and 21% are having sex before bed to sleep better.Sixteen percent of those surveyed have even taken things to the next level and purchased a new mattress in the hopes of getting better sleep.The survey also asked those working from home, approximately 1,500 of those polled, about their experiences and found 47% didn't realize how important it was for them to separate their work and personal lives until these worlds collided during the pandemic.Sixty-two percent of respondents working from home also admitted that they've had difficulty making this distinction as they continue to shelter in place."Designating physical spaces in your home reserved for your working hours may be able to help create a mental distinction between work and your personal home life," said Ashley Little, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Mattress Advisor."Particularly avoiding bringing work into the bedroom can help maintain that space as an area to wind down both mentally and physically at the end of the day."As Americans are evolving in this new world, the survey also asked how parents' mental health is holding up.Sixty-five percent of those surveyed with children, approximately 1,300 respondents, said they often get stressed when their children's sleep schedules are thrown off.And it's no surprise they're feeling a bit on edge, as 35% of parents surveyed said it's been more difficult to put their little ones to bed during their time in quarantine."Challenging as it may be, getting a good night's sleep is important for the health of every member of your household," said Little."Sticking to a routine and maintaining proper sleep hygiene habits like avoiding technology, caffeine or sugars late in the evenings can help make bedtime a little easier for everyone."