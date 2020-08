23ABC Weather for August 14, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:19s - Published 14 minutes ago

Valley air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups with smoke from the Lake Fire in the mountains.

The Excessive Heat Warning begins today and lasts through at least next Wednesday as valley highs will be 105-110° and the desert will push to 115°.

FORECAST..WE'RE HEADING INTO AN INTENSEHEATWAVE WITH A FORECAST OF 106IN BAKERSFIELD TODAY, 108TOMORROW AND 106 SUNDAY.

INFACT, BAKERSFIELD HIGHS LOOK TOBE AT 105 DEGREES OR HIGHERTHROUGH ALL NEXT WEEK TOO.

THISISN'TRECORD-BREAKING HEAT, BUT AFTERFIVE CONSECUTIVEDAYS OF TRIPLE DIGITS, WE'REUNDER AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGFOR AT LEAST THE NEXT SIX DAYS,MAKING THIS OURHOTTEST AND LONGEST HEATWAVE OFTHE SEASON.OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE80S, MEANING THERE'S NO BREAKFOR YOUR AIR CONDITIONER ANDPG&E IS ASKINGHOMEOWNERS TO CONSERVE POWER ASMUCH AS POSSIBLE.SOME DESERT CITIES WILL BEPUHSING CLOSE TO 115 DEGREESTHIS WEEKEND!WE'LL HAVE MORE PASSING CLOUDSAS SOME TROPICAL MOISTURECONTINUES TO PUSH INTO THEREGION, BUTTHERE'S ONLY A 10% CHANCE OFSHOWERS NEAR THE KERN RIVERVALLEY THIS WEEKEND AS WE SEETHE BUILD UP OF AFTERNOONTHUNDERSTORMS ALONG THE SIERRACREST NORTH OF THE KERN COUNTYLINE.

THAT MOISTURE LEAVES USFEELING A BITHUMID STILL, MAKING THIS HEATEVEN HARDER ON YOUR BODY.

IT'SHAZY IN THE VALLEY TOO, ASVALLEY AIR QUALITY CONTINUES TOCLIMB IN THE UNHEALTHY FORSENSITIVEGROUPS RANGE TODAY WITH MORESMOKE FROM THE LAKE FIREPUSHING INTO TEHACHAPI ANDMOJAVE.