Hazel Green silent auction Friday for football

The Trojans are raising money for the football team.

But normal, and schools are having to get creative with how they raise money for their team vo: after multiple hazel green football fundraisers were cancelled because of covid-19, the trojan moms thought of a new plan.

Friday at six during the red and white scrimmage, hazel green is hosting a silent auction in the north end zone.

It will be outside and socially distanced.

The baskets up for bid, include everything from dog supplies to a spa package.

Donna schrenk worked with the team moms to pull this together, so football can be a little easier on the parent's pocketbook this year.

"to help the boys and the team raise money for equipment and things they need."

"it's going to be used for all the boys equipment, officials fees, anything they need during the school year."

Vo continues: if you can't make it to the silent auction in person, you can join on facebook live by going to the hazel green high school facebook page.

