Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News

Days after registering zero domestic Coronavirus case for 100 days...New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday announced that the government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days in view of the rising numbers of coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern said stay-at-home orders would remain in force across Auckland until August 26 in a bid to prevent a mystery outbreak from becoming a fully-blown second wave.

Genomic tests indicated the latest infections were not the same strain of coronavirus recorded in New Zealand earlier this year.