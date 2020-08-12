Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: New Zealand extends lockdown in Auckland for 12 more days | Oneindia News

Days after registering zero domestic Coronavirus case for 100 days...New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday announced that the government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days in view of the rising numbers of coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern said stay-at-home orders would remain in force across Auckland until August 26 in a bid to prevent a mystery outbreak from becoming a fully-blown second wave.

Genomic tests indicated the latest infections were not the same strain of coronavirus recorded in New Zealand earlier this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealand’s government has extended the lockdown of its largest city, Auckland, for another 12...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hunting the source of NZ...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

chronos2002

Chronos RT @OzraeliAvi: Jacinda Ardern extends New Zealand’s 3 day lockdown an EXTRA 12 days after an explosion of coronavirus cases. Sweden has t… 1 minute ago

allezcoree

kim RT @Reuters: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extends lockdown in Auckland to stamp out the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lBjV… 5 minutes ago

mcquillanator

Laura McQuillan RT @BogochIsaac: New Zealand has done an incredible job containing #COVID19, but their current outbreak demonstrates that elimination is un… 6 minutes ago

MANSOOR251273

MANSOOR HUSSAIN RT @PeninsulaQatar: Prime Minister #JacindaArdern extended the #lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city #Auckland for 12 days as authorities… 6 minutes ago

colkensoong

Kennerth Soong RT @MailOnline: Jacinda Ardern extends New Zealand’s lockdown by 12 days after an explosion of coronavirus cases https://t.co/bOS3Nm9nBG ht… 7 minutes ago

ididwy

不然你要我怎麼樣® RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #NewZealand extends a lockdown of its largest city #Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, as… 11 minutes ago

VOA60News

VOA60News New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown after 29 new coronavirus cases emerge - VOA60 World 8-14 https://t.co/ykOMcBOJGX 11 minutes ago

NancySa45944060

Nancy Sanders RT @NancySa45944060: Coronavirus: New Zealand Extends Lockdown as New Outbreak Different From... https://t.co/lv2zCiUwhe via @YouTube 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 fears from food, packaging grows | WHO says no risk | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 fears from food, packaging grows | WHO says no risk | Oneindia News

Fears over contracting the novel coronavirus from outside food and packaging material have grown after traces of the virus was found on cargoes of imported frozen food in 2 Chinese cities. The World..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published
New Zealand extends its lockdown [Video]

New Zealand extends its lockdown

[NFA] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's biggest city on Friday in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, sticking with a "go early,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It [Video]

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published