UAE-Israel peace deal: Why it's historic, who benefits | Oneindia News

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal to normalise relations, in what was called a historic accord by US President Donald Trump, who helped broker it.

This is big as until now Israel has had no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries over the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has many dimensions but at its core is a deeply religious issue.

Why did this deal happen?

