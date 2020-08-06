A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 26 minutes ago

North Carolina police have charged a man with murder after they say he shot and killed a 5-year-old boy.

And killed by his neighbor.

Bryan mims reports.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "they were just playing in the yard like any other day."

Cannon had gone to church sunday morning with his dad and sisters.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "everybody there just loved cannon."

And cannon just loved riding his bike, as he was doing sunday evening in his dad's front yard on archers road.

His two sisters there with him.

His dad, austin hinnant, was inside when he heard the gunshot.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "and i just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, 'somebody please help me save my son!

Help me save my son, please!'" hinnant looked up and saw his neighbor in the yard next door, gun in hand, pacing frantically.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "i was looking at him as i was picking up cannon.

I was so full of rage, but i couldn't leave my son's side.

I wanted to be with my son."

Hinnant's fiané called 9-1-1.

He says his neighbor, 25- year-old darius sessoms, who lived next door with his parents, soon drove away.

Police arrested sessoms the next day, charging him with murder.

Bryan mims/reporting: "can you explain why he would shoot your five- year-old boy?"

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "i have no idea why he would kill my son in front of his two sisters and his cousin.

I have no idea."

Just the night before, hinnant says he had sessoms over for supper.

They sat on the porch, drank a beer together.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "there wasn't anything between me and him -- and bad blood whatsoever -- for him to have a reason to do this."

But, those last moments with cannon... unimaginable.

Austin hinnant/cannon's father: "they can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, and his blood is running down your arms."

The funeral for cannon was held today.

Police have not released any details regarding a possible motive.