Robinhood Sees Massive Growth Amid Pandemic, Makes $180 Million in Second Quarter
The pandemic isn't slowing anything down for Robinhood, the stock trading app popular with millennials.
Primadonna Bitcoin Trading App Robinhood Now Worth $11.2 Billion, Sees Massive User Growth https://t.co/7oAVh69M3r 4 days ago
BitCoin News Bitcoin Trading App Robinhood Sees Massive User Growth https://t.co/Rjf42bg9G4 4 days ago
Ivica Maurovic RT @TheStreet: Robinhood Sees Massive Growth Amid Pandemic, Makes $180 Million in Second Quarter https://t.co/FToNv06vLt 1 week ago
TheStreet Robinhood Sees Massive Growth Amid Pandemic, Makes $180 Million in Second Quarter https://t.co/FToNv06vLt 1 week ago
Target Posts Higher Comparable Sales GrowthTarget posted its highest annual comparable sales growth in history thanks to its astounding 195% annual increase in digital sales. Business Insider believes the pandemic could lead companies like..
How the BMW Group Proceeds with ElectromobilityWith a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..
Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%Nintendo Profits Soar
More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on
Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating
profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled..