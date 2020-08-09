Kolkata bakery shop prepares tri-colour cakes on eve of Independence Day

Assam Police recovered huge cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives ahead of Independence Day. On the basis of secret input, Assam Police conducted search operation in Udalguri district. Further investigation is underway.
Students of left front of Jadavpur University on August 09 staged protest in front of the university. They held the protest against New Education Policy which was recently announced by the Centre. The protestors said that the Centre introduced NEP without consulting it with state governments and demanded revocation of NEP.