Kolkata bakery shop prepares tri-colour cakes on eve of Independence Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Ahead of Independence Day, a bakery shop in Kolkata made unique cakes.

They made tri-colour cakes and pastries to celebrate the national festival.

The bakery shop has also reduced its prices on occasion of the Independence Day.

