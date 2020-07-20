People protest in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district. Another Indian national was pulled alive from the rubble and has been flown into a private hospital in Kathmandu.The incident occurred at around 3:30 am when the labourers were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter near the capital, Kathmandu. Rescue workers had to dig through the mud to take out the bodies. Search and rescue operations are still underway in the area after the incident. According to officials, all the deceased were deployed in constructing a covered hall in Melamchi Municipality Ward number 11. In another similar incident on Sunday, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area. Nepal has witnessed several landslides since mid May killing over 170 people across the country. Landslides and floods are common in Nepal during the annual May-September monsoon rains. Watch the full video for all the details.
Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal was disrupted on Monday due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the highway due to the landslides in various locations of Dhading and Chitwan, the major gateway to capital Kathmandu. The 174-kilometre long Prithvi Highway runs through Nepal and connects Kathmandu to interior parts of the country. Parts of the Himalayan nation on July 20 received rainfall averaging 100 millimeters in less than 24 hours. More rainfall is likely, according to the Meteorological Department. As per the department, there is a high chance of rainfall in mountainous districts in the next five days, increasing the risk of landslides.
In the ongoing pious month of 'Sawan,'devotees offered prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It is the third Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple remained closed for devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.
Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava organised a media brief on Aug 14. On Kulbhushan Jhadav case, he said,"Pakistan has consistently failed to address the core issues in implementation of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, in its letter and spirit. These issues pertain to the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan." On Kerala Gold Smuggling case, he said, "The matter is under investigation of NIA (National Investigation Agency). MEA is extending all necessary facilitation for the investigation."
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in London demanding justice for the Baloch community. They raised slogans against enforced disappearances in Balochistan and blamed the Pakistan Army for human rights..
