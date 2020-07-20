Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People protest in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
People protest in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

People protest in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

A group of civic society on Aug 14 held protest near the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as destruction of Buddha idols and temples.

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move of Pakistan Government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal when they were stopped by security forces.

Alerted by the gathering the Pakistani Embassy called on the local police who seized the banners and holding from protestors and sent protestors back into bus in which they came to the spot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kathmandu Kathmandu Capital of Nepal

Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal [Video]

Watch: One Indian national among ten killed in landslides in Nepal

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district. Another Indian national was pulled alive from the rubble and has been flown into a private hospital in Kathmandu.The incident occurred at around 3:30 am when the labourers were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter near the capital, Kathmandu. Rescue workers had to dig through the mud to take out the bodies. Search and rescue operations are still underway in the area after the incident. According to officials, all the deceased were deployed in constructing a covered hall in Melamchi Municipality Ward number 11. In another similar incident on Sunday, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area. Nepal has witnessed several landslides since mid May killing over 170 people across the country. Landslides and floods are common in Nepal during the annual May-September monsoon rains. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
Landslides disrupt vehicular movement on Nepal's Prithvi Highway [Video]

Landslides disrupt vehicular movement on Nepal's Prithvi Highway

Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal was disrupted on Monday due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the highway due to the landslides in various locations of Dhading and Chitwan, the major gateway to capital Kathmandu. The 174-kilometre long Prithvi Highway runs through Nepal and connects Kathmandu to interior parts of the country. Parts of the Himalayan nation on July 20 received rainfall averaging 100 millimeters in less than 24 hours. More rainfall is likely, according to the Meteorological Department. As per the department, there is a high chance of rainfall in mountainous districts in the next five days, increasing the risk of landslides.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Temples remain shut in Kathmandu as devotees offer prayers on third Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Temples remain shut in Kathmandu as devotees offer prayers on third Monday of 'Sawan'

In the ongoing pious month of 'Sawan,'devotees offered prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It is the third Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple remained closed for devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch [Video]

Pak Independence Day: Aug 14 is worst day for Baloch people, says Naela Quadri Baloch

Baloch People's Congress Chairperson Naela Quadri Baloch calls August 14 as 'Black Day' in the history of Balochistan. "Balochistan was invaded by Pakistan, as Pakistan was landlocked country. They are selling Baloch ports to China and Baloch people are against it. For Baloch people, August 14 is a worst day in human history just like the days of holocaust. Baloch people, Sundhis, Pashtun, Muhajir, Hindus everybody in Pakistan they are prison," said Quadri Baloch on Pakistan Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Pakistan bids to split Muslim world over Kashmir

 India will be keenly watching the outcome of the Pakistani brainwave “to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue..
WorldNews

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Kulbhushan Jhadav case: Pak failed to address core issues in implementation of ICJ judgment, says MEA [Video]

Kulbhushan Jhadav case: Pak failed to address core issues in implementation of ICJ judgment, says MEA

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava organised a media brief on Aug 14. On Kulbhushan Jhadav case, he said,"Pakistan has consistently failed to address the core issues in implementation of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, in its letter and spirit. These issues pertain to the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan." On Kerala Gold Smuggling case, he said, "The matter is under investigation of NIA (National Investigation Agency). MEA is extending all necessary facilitation for the investigation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:52Published

Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak's Independence Day

 Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as..
WorldNews

Gautama Buddha Gautama Buddha Founder of Buddhism

India dismisses controversy over Jaishankar's remarks on Buddha

 India on Sunday dismissed the controversy over the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, saying S Jaishankar's remarks on him was about “our shared Buddhist heritage"..
IndiaTimes

India says Buddha was born in Lumbini 'which is in Nepal'

 The Ministry of External Affairs said, "EAM's remarks yesterday at the CII event referred to our shared Buddhist heritage. There is no doubt that Gautam Buddha..
DNA

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 25; 77.77 lakh people affected

 The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 25 on Thursday with one of the 16 affected districts reporting a fresh fatality, though inundation by overflowing..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ram Mandir to boost tourism in Nepal's Janakpur, birthplace of Sita

 Devotees, coming to Ayodhya, would have Janakpur as one of the spots in their pilgrimage- boosting the economy of the region by giving more employment..
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kchintapally

Kiran RT @ANI: Nepal: People hold protest at Chakrapath Chowk near Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan. htt… 3 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists [Video]

Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists

A massive protest was held outside Hyderabad Press Club in Pakistan's Sindh province to stop enforced disappearances of political activists by the security agencies. The protest was held by victims'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests in London against atrocities in Balochistan [Video]

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests in London against atrocities in Balochistan

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in London demanding justice for the Baloch community. They raised slogans against enforced disappearances in Balochistan and blamed the Pakistan Army for human rights..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in London demands justice for Baloch community

A massive protest was organised by Bramsh Solidarity Committee on July 19 against the killings of baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published