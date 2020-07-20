People protest in Kathmandu over atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

A group of civic society on Aug 14 held protest near the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu denouncing atrocities over Hindu minorities as well as destruction of Buddha idols and temples.

Members of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan held placards and banners denouncing the move of Pakistan Government and had marched near the Pakistan mission in Nepal when they were stopped by security forces.

Alerted by the gathering the Pakistani Embassy called on the local police who seized the banners and holding from protestors and sent protestors back into bus in which they came to the spot.