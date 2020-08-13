Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Damian Lillard is a superstar' — Shannon reacts to Dame's 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:01s - Published
'Damian Lillard is a superstar' — Shannon reacts to Dame's 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs

'Damian Lillard is a superstar' — Shannon reacts to Dame's 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs

Damian Lillard continued to put the Blazers on the his back last night as Portland locked up the 8th seed and a spot in the play-in matchup with a 1-point win over the Nets.

Dame had a game-high 42 points, 12 assists, and went 8-of-14 from beyond the arc including a pull-up 3-pointer from nearly half court.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Dame's impressive game to clinch the 8th seed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Damian Lillard is a superstar’ — Shannon reacts to Dame’s 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs

‘Damian Lillard is a superstar’ — Shannon reacts to Dame’s 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs Damian Lillard continued to put the Blazers on the his back last night as Portland locked up the 8th...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Sicksteen216_

Sicksteen うちは Skip really got into an argument with Damian Lillard over whether he a superstar or not Shannon know Skip is wrong lol 3 days ago

AlwayRyan

Ryan Alway @Dame_Lillard. We all know that Damian Lillard is a clutch superstar, Once again Skip Bayless & Mr. Suck up Shannon… https://t.co/qVG5gIxdcU 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Fully-fueled Dame Dollar is coming' — Wiley reacts to Kuzma's comments ahead of possible match up with Blazers [Video]

'Fully-fueled Dame Dollar is coming' — Wiley reacts to Kuzma's comments ahead of possible match up with Blazers

Ric Bucher, Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho react to Kyle Kuzma's confidence ahead of a possible first round match up with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiley said Kuzma should check..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:39Published
Chris Broussard: Damian Lillard has entered the superstar level but will need to reach a championship or get close every year to [Video]

Chris Broussard: Damian Lillard has entered the superstar level but will need to reach a championship or get close every year to

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe to discuss Damian Lillard's recent hot streak. Broussard feels Dame has entered the superstar level and will now be judged accordingly.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:47Published
Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard would be the 2nd best player in the Eastern Conference [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard would be the 2nd best player in the Eastern Conference

Damian Lillard has gone off his last two games scoring 51 then 61 points in back-to-back victories. And earlier this week on the show, Shannon said that if Dame was playing in the East, he’d be the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:42Published