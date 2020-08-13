'Damian Lillard is a superstar' — Shannon reacts to Dame's 42 point game against Nets to clinch playoffs

Damian Lillard continued to put the Blazers on the his back last night as Portland locked up the 8th seed and a spot in the play-in matchup with a 1-point win over the Nets.

Dame had a game-high 42 points, 12 assists, and went 8-of-14 from beyond the arc including a pull-up 3-pointer from nearly half court.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Dame's impressive game to clinch the 8th seed.