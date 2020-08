Orville Peck Talks Working With Shania Twain On 'Legends Never Die' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 days ago Orville Peck Talks Working With Shania Twain On 'Legends Never Die' Orville Peck shares with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what it was like to work with country legend Shania Twain on their collab "Legends Never Die". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend