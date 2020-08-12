Investigators confirm train hit landslide before derailing in Scotland
Investigators have confirmed that a passenger train hit a landslide before derailing and killing three in Stonehaven, Scotland on August 13.
Torrential rain and thunderstorms had caused flash flooding across the country seeing hundreds of train service cancellations.
Drone footage shows the derailed train which The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said kept going straight at a turning in the track.
