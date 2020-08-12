Global  
 

Investigators confirm train hit landslide before derailing in Scotland

Investigators have confirmed that a passenger train hit a landslide before derailing and killing three in Stonehaven, Scotland on August 13.

Torrential rain and thunderstorms had caused flash flooding across the country seeing hundreds of train service cancellations.

Drone footage shows the derailed train which The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said kept going straight at a turning in the track.

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment [Video]

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail networkdeemed at risk of flash flooding to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s trainderailment in Aberdeenshire. Network Rail will..

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland [Video]

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland

At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption. Report by..

