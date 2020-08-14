Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Jennings: Tight ends 'should be making what they have earned & their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a ye

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:07s - Published
Greg Jennings: Tight ends 'should be making what they have earned & their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a ye

Greg Jennings: Tight ends 'should be making what they have earned & their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a ye

Greg Jennings joins the show to discuss the recent extensions for tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Jennings feels they are greatly undervalued and frequently underpayed.

'They should be making what they have earned and their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a year.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Greg Jennings: Tight ends 'should be making what they have earned & their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a year'

Greg Jennings: Tight ends 'should be making what they have earned & their play has earned them more than 15 million dollars a year' Greg Jennings joins the show to discuss the recent extensions for tight ends George Kittle and Travis...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this