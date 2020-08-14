TikTok user brutally exposes quirky millennial habit
TikTok user brutally exposes quirky millennial habit
Being a millennial is hard.Older generations blame you for killing everything they love, and Gen Z is constantly roasting you.TikTok user htmljones called out a subtle difference between Gen Z and millennials — how they hold their phones to record videos.He demonstrated that members of Gen Z are casual and talk to the camera as if they are talking to a friend.Millennials, however, hold the phone above their heads, smile with their eyes wide and speak shyly.It’s clear he’s teasing the older generation … but he’s right, at least in the opinion of tons of commenters
