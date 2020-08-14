TikTok user brutally exposes quirky millennial habit Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published 11 minutes ago TikTok user brutally exposes quirky millennial habit Being a millennial is hard.Older generations blame you for killing everything they love, and Gen Z is constantly roasting you.TikTok user htmljones called out a subtle difference between Gen Z and millennials — how they hold their phones to record videos.He demonstrated that members of Gen Z are casual and talk to the camera as if they are talking to a friend.Millennials, however, hold the phone above their heads, smile with their eyes wide and speak shyly.It’s clear he’s teasing the older generation … but he’s right, at least in the opinion of tons of commenters 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this carmen campos TikTok user exposes bad millennial habit in eye-opening video: 'I’m not going to apologize' https://t.co/hm5lzr3KkG via @Yahoo 10 minutes ago In The Know TikTok user brutally exposes quirky millennial habit https://t.co/J8qi06H6WY 2 hours ago DAMaysOfficial This is funny. I'd suggest being #human is hard...and guess what finding people who are #kind and don't ridicule o… https://t.co/ZTbmUjfJRT 2 hours ago