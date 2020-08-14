Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published
President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump to visit brother Robert at New York hospital

President Trump is expected to travel to New York on Friday to visit his brother Robert Trump, who...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS 2NewsmaxSydney Morning HeraldBelfast TelegraphJerusalem Post


President Trump's brother Robert is hospitalized amid reports he is 'very ill,' White House says

Trump is expected to travel to New Jersey this weekend but it was unclear whether he would visit...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Newsmax


Trump Claims He Has a ‘Very Good Chance’ to Win New York, a State He Lost By 22 in 2016: ‘Who Would Not Vote For Me?’

Trump Claims He Has a ‘Very Good Chance’ to Win New York, a State He Lost By 22 in 2016: ‘Who Would Not Vote For Me?’ In the 2016 election, President Donald Trump got trounced in his home state of New York — with...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Some Members Of NYC City Council Call For Delaying In-Person School [Video]

Some Members Of NYC City Council Call For Delaying In-Person School

Members of the New York City Council are joining the calls for a delay in reopening schools.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
7 First Alert Forecast 0814 Noon [Video]

7 First Alert Forecast 0814 Noon

7 First Alert Forecast 0814 Noon

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:00Published
TLC Revokes Livery Company's License After Child Raped [Video]

TLC Revokes Livery Company's License After Child Raped

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission has revoked the license of a car service company that dispatched a driver who's accused of raping a 12-year-old passenger.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published