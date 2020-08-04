'It's a testament to how long LeBron has been good for' — Shannon on LeBron joining Kareem in historic achievement

LeBron finished this season with just under seventeen hundred points, making it the 17th straight season the King has had fifteen hundred or more points in a season.

LeBron is only the 2nd player to ever do this, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Both players did it in their first 17 seasons.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's historic achievement.