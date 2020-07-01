Global  
 

Pc Harper's mother: Andrew created his own legacy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Pc Andrew Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam attended a private memorial inSulhamstead, Berkshire, to mark the anniversary of her son’s death onSaturday.

She told the PA news agency: “It was really emotional, acknowledgingthe year is here tomorrow.” She added: “I found it quite difficult, to behonest, more difficult than I expected."

