Security Camera Fails
Everyday, everywhere, folks are failing.
They're tripping, dropping stuff, falling off things etc.
And luckily, everyday, everywhere security cameras are recording them!
Alert 360 Ever wondered why it's important to have one of Alert 360's certified technicians install and service your system?… https://t.co/BSn4vwyrbn 4 days ago
Tire Hits House at 65 mphOccurred on August 20, 2020 / Pataskala, Ohio, USAInfo from Licensor: This tire zooms off the road and hits the front porch of a house going 65 mph.
Car Unexpectedly Combusts on RoadOccurred on August 18, 2020 / Ekimovichi, Smolensk, Russia Info from Licensor: This car suddenly catches fire. None of the individuals in this video were harmed from the accident.
UPS Truck Takes Out Gate Controller and CameraOccurred on August 12, 2020 / Parker, Colorado, USAInfo from Licensor: "I have a nest camera on my gate which a UPS driver backs straight into while turning around in my street."