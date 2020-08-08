Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (August 14) Turkey was considering closing its embassy in Abu Dhabi and suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates over its deal to normalize ties with Israel.

Turkey has diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, but relations have been strained for years.

"The move against Palestine is not a step that can be swallowed.

Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy.

The same thing is valid for us now.

I gave the order to my foreign minister.

I told him we may also take a step in the direction of suspending diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi leadership or pulling back our ambassador because we stand with the Palestinian people." The deal has drawn strong reactions across the Middle East.

There were angry scenes in Jerusalem Friday, as Palestinians accused the UAE of collaborating with Israel and endangering Al-Aqsa mosque -- one of the holiest sights in Islam.

Palestinians have long sought East Jerusalem as capital of a future state and have looked to Arab nations to defend that stance.

If they normalize ties with Israel, Palestinians fear losing any chance of future sovereignty in the city and guaranteed access to Al Aqsa.

Tehran also strongly criticized the deal.

State news agency IRNA quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying the accord is "dangerous and illegitimate''.

The agreement has been welcomed by the European Union, with a spokeswoman saying Friday: "It is important for both countries and for regional stability."




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Erdogan says Greece will pay a 'heavy price' if it attacks Turkish ships in Mediterranean [Video]

Erdogan says Greece will pay a 'heavy price' if it attacks Turkish ships in Mediterranean

Greek-Turkish tensions will be on the agenda for Friday's Foreign Ministers meeting in Vienna on Friday, View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:44Published
Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean [Video]

Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean

Greece-Turkey tensions on the rise as neighbours struggle over oil and gas reserves and disputed maritime territory.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey

10/23: CBSN AM

 Khashoggi was slain in vicious, violent murder, Turkish president Erdogan says; Mega Millions record drawing tonight.
CBS News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Kushner: Israel-UAE treaty a 'massive change' for the region

 President Trump's advisor says it will make the region safer, but the Palestinians decry "betrayal".
BBC News
India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel [Video]

India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel

In a media brief happened on Aug 14, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister on the announcement yesterday of the full normalization of relations between UAE and Israel. India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighborhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalization of ties between UAE and Israel. Both nations are key strategic partners of India. Both nations are key strategic partners of India. India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

State of Palestine State of Palestine De jure state in the Middle East

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over balloon attacks

 Fresh Israeli air strikes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Israel’s army said, as a week of hostilities between the Jewish State and the..
WorldNews

Egypt-Gaza crossing opens for first time in months

 RAFAH, Palestinian Territories — The only crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened on Tuesday for 72 hours, allowing people to leave the Palestinian enclave for..
WorldNews

Israeli warplanes launch fresh airstrike in Gaza

 The Israeli military's warplanes have launched a fresh air raid against the positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the northern parts of the..
WorldNews

Palestinian child jailed by Israel has coronavirus

 A Palestinian child imprisoned by Israel has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, amid an outbreak in Israeli detention centers. Israel arrested..
WorldNews

Palestinians Palestinians Ethnonational group of Palestine

Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with Israel

 Tehran says deal to establish full diplomatic ties is ‘dagger in the backs of the Palestinian people’ Iran and Turkey have accused the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews

Middle East peace at the deli counter

 There's no question that food brings people together. London's bustling Ottolenghi Restaurants and Delis, a success story forged by the partnership of a Jew and..
CBS News

UAE and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties

 Israel and the United Arab Emirates have announced that they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its..
New Zealand Herald

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East


Islamic Republic News Agency Islamic Republic News Agency Government news agency of Iran


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal [Video]

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Algerian theatre actress Nuriya Qazdarli dies age 99

 Abu Dhabi: Nuriya Qazdarli, one of Algeria’s most accomplished theatre actresses, has died at the age of 99. Official and artistic circles in Algeria were in..
WorldNews
Vande Bharat Mission: 64 Indian citizens return to Indore from Abu Dhabi [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 64 Indian citizens return to Indore from Abu Dhabi

At least 64 Indian citizens returned to Indore from Abu Dhabi under 'Vande Bharat Mission' on August 09. "All passengers were undergone through screening, not a single passenger reported any COVID-19 symptoms. They will be now shifted to quarantine facility," said Indore Nodal Officer, Dr Amit Malakar. The mission launched on May 07 to repatriate Indians stranded around the world during coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'History won't forgive this hypocritical behaviour': Erdogan says Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Erdogan said Turkey may even withdraw its ambassador from UAE for its accord, brokered by US...
DNA - Published

UAE’s unique leverage over Israel buried annexation to enable normalization

The UAE-Israel deal is great news for the United States. This is how the Emiratis, and Jared Kushner,...
Haaretz - Published

Turkey: History will not forgive UAE for Israel deal

Turkey: History will not forgive UAE for Israel deal The Foreign Ministry said the Palestinian people and administration were right to react strongly...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this

Ozen1980

Sinan Özen RT @slmhktn_eng: #BreakingNews Turkey is closing its embassy in Abu Dhabi, withdrawing ambassador and may suspend it diplomatic ties with… 17 seconds ago

ziaan

Xian RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Turkey, which has diplomatic ties with #Israel, says it is considering suspending ties with the #UAE and withdrawing it… 2 minutes ago

educak

Yilmaz Ak RT @stevenacook: So when will Turkey suspend all the Turkish airlines flights to/from Tel Aviv? What about tourism? Commercial ties? "Turke… 4 minutes ago

pasha_zeynab

Zeynab Pasha RT @HeshmatAlavi: #UPDATE Turkey may close embassy in UAE, recall ambassador & suspend relations. Bahrain to establish ties with Israel "w… 5 minutes ago

ToseefHyder5

Toseef Hyder Turkey is having diplomatic ties with Israel since 1949 and now Erdogan says it may suspend relations with UAE over… https://t.co/Aftv3H7HQ1 7 minutes ago

MehmetEfe_Caman

M. Efe Caman Turkey threatens to suspend UAE ties over deal with Israel https://t.co/QYCDZaihEa 10 minutes ago

rashidTKH

Rashid TKH RT @republic: Turkey's Erdogan threatens to suspend diplomatic ties with UAE after Israel deal https://t.co/rutloUK7nx 10 minutes ago

visundari

Priyamvada RT @Saudi_Gazette: 'Hypocrite' Erdogan says #Turkey could suspend ties with #UAE after Israel deal https://t.co/SWKVMo5ZGJ 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help [Video]

Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help

Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, as Tel Aviv says deal will 'delay' annexation of Palestinian lands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published
Israel strikes breakthrough deal with UAE [Video]

Israel strikes breakthrough deal with UAE

The UAE and Israel are to establish diplomatic ties in a deal halting the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:55Published
President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE [Video]

President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest news out of the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published