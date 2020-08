Brits Race Home From French Vacations to Beat Upcoming Quarantine Measures Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Brits Race Home From French Vacations to Beat Upcoming Quarantine Measures Tourists trying to get in a vacation during the pandemic had to form a big queue in order to get home before a quarantine period was implemented. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this