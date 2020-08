With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published 41 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:53s - Published With aid talks stalled, lawmakers go home [NFA] The prospects for a deal in the U.S. Congress to help Americans suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic dimmed on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this