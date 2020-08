Joe Winbush Jr. Lit Ex-Girlfriend's Car On Fire In Garage Of Occupied House Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 minutes ago Joe Winbush Jr. Lit Ex-Girlfriend's Car On Fire In Garage Of Occupied House A Cambridge man was arrested on multiple arson charges Thursday after he lit his ex-girlfriend's vehicle on fire inside a garage of an occupied home, the state fire marshal's office said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this