Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s
Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

Second World War veteran hopes Indian Army comrades will be remembered

British Army Bruce Mcintosh talks about hisexperiences serving in India and the Far East during World War Two.

He detailshis wish for greater recognition of Indian servicemen, who volunteered intheir millions to help fight the Japanese.

