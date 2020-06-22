Nice summer day, possible weekend rain

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:17s - Published 2 days ago

A GOOD DAY TO BE OUT ON THEWATER TODAY... METEOROLOGISTKRISTEN KIRCHHAINE JOINS USNOW WITH A LOOK AT YOURThe afternoon hours willfeature plenty of sunshine andhigh temperatures in the low80s.

East winds will continueat 5-15 mph.

Overall, a nicesummer day.Saturday expect tosee some sunshine, but in theafternoon and eveningscattered rain andthundershowers will develop.Keep an eye out for storms ifyou have outdoor plans onSaturday.

Highs will be in thelow to mid 80s.

Sunday a fewshowers may linger, but theday looks largely dry withhighs in the low 80s.Next weekwill be a little cooler withhighs mainly in the 70s.Monday and Tuesday look dry,but a chance for showers willreturn mid week.