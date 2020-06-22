Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nice summer day, possible weekend rain

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Nice summer day, possible weekend rain
Nice summer day, possible weekend rain
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A GOOD DAY TO BE OUT ON THEWATER TODAY... METEOROLOGISTKRISTEN KIRCHHAINE JOINS USNOW WITH A LOOK AT YOURThe afternoon hours willfeature plenty of sunshine andhigh temperatures in the low80s.

East winds will continueat 5-15 mph.

Overall, a nicesummer day.Saturday expect tosee some sunshine, but in theafternoon and eveningscattered rain andthundershowers will develop.Keep an eye out for storms ifyou have outdoor plans onSaturday.

Highs will be in thelow to mid 80s.

Sunday a fewshowers may linger, but theday looks largely dry withhighs in the low 80s.Next weekwill be a little cooler withhighs mainly in the 70s.Monday and Tuesday look dry,but a chance for showers willreturn mid week.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kstreetkate

Kate Michael It’s the summer of the #daytrip! If you’re like me, you’re sorely missing #travel, but wanting to stay safe, close… https://t.co/6pcUPCryhk 5 days ago

Peady

😷🧼👏🏻Pandemic Peady✊🏻Black Lives Matter🛁🙌🏻 @RoseSL63 I'm loving the little break in the heat & humidity! It was a really nice weekend! My daily walks are real… https://t.co/Yn8aa234ld 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nice, summer day ahead of possible weekend rain [Video]

Nice, summer day ahead of possible weekend rain

Friday morning watch for areas of patchy fog, which will reduce visibility significantly for some locations.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:53Published
NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather here today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph. ..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:30Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Heavy downpours are possible with some locations seeing several inches of rain going into tonight as a wave of moisture lifts northwards. A few showers and isolated storms are expecting during the day..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:17Published