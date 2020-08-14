With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not West Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published 10 minutes ago With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not West With the Grizzly Creek Fire and now the Cameron Peak Fire burning in areas west of Colorado's Front Range and causing highway closures, transportation officials on Friday strongly suggested that getting up into the mountains this weekend is a bad idea. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doreen Livoti RT @CBSDenver: With Wildfires Raging CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South, Not West https://t.co/ldh2wLbY8x https://t.c… 1 hour ago CBSDenver With Wildfires Raging CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South, Not West https://t.co/ldh2wLbY8x https://t.co/qVk2fmpWch 2 hours ago