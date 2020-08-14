With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not West

Global  
 

With the Grizzly Creek Fire and now the Cameron Peak Fire burning in areas west of Colorado's Front Range and causing highway closures, transportation officials on Friday strongly suggested that getting up into the mountains this weekend is a bad idea.

