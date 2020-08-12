COVID-19 update: Over 8.4 lakh corona tests conducted in last 24 hrs

Ahead of country's 74th Independence Day, artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore painted images of freedom fighters on small batteries. Artist Raja painted images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda on batteries.
The security tightened in TN's Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day. The police personnel inspected the Pamban Bridge railway tracks and took surveillance of the area. The nation will celebrate 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."
The monuments in Delhi lightened up on the eve of Independence Day. Parliament House, North Block and South Block got illuminated. India Gate also looked breathtaking with tri-colour lights. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
Former Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Republic Of Korea, Skand Ranjan Tayal accused the Chinese ambassador in Delhi of spreading lies. He said, "The Chinese ambassador in New Delhi is spreading lies in India. He is misusing Indian hospitality and speaking in different forums and spreading lies. Only those privileges given to our ambassador in Beijing should be reciprocated."
The cases of coronavirus continued to rise in India. Maharashtra crossed 5.6 lakh mark of COVID-19 cases and reached to 5,60,126. 11,813 new COVID-19 cases and 413 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Aug..
India on August 13 reported 66,999 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 942 people lost their lives because of pandemic yesterday. According to Ministry of Health, the COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638..
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..
