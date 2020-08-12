Global  
 

COVID-19 update: Over 8.4 lakh corona tests conducted in last 24 hrs

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s
COVID-19 update: Over 8.4 lakh corona tests conducted in last 24 hrs

COVID-19 update: Over 8.4 lakh corona tests conducted in last 24 hrs

Testing of COVID-19 has increased in India.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a record high of 8,48,728 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416.

12,608 new COVID-19 cases, and 364 deaths reported in Maharashtra.

Delhi reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths taking total number of cases to 3,26,245.

