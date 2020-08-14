The Cameron Peak Fire Has Already Burned Over 2,200 Acres In Less Than 24 Hours
The Cameron Peak fire in Larimer county started yesterday and has already burned more than 2,200 acres.
Blair Miller The Cameron Peak Fire is more than 1,500 acres already. I edited some video our chopper shot this afternoon and you… https://t.co/kSKWUVFcOF 17 hours ago
Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grows to 1,540 acresA wildfire that started Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grew to more than 1,500 acres in less than four hours.
Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County Grows To 1,500+ AcresThe Cameron Peak Fire is burning in west Larimer County.
Chopper video: Cameron Peak Fire starts near Chambers Lake in western Larimer CountyA new wildfire started Thursday afternoon called the Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County that quickly grew to 500 acres in size.