I’m 23 - And In Love With A 57 Year Old Trans Woman | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

A couple with 35 years between them, say the secret to their relationship’s success is that for the first six months of dating, living over 200 miles apart, they communicated solely via text messages and video calls.

Tarrah Von Lintel, 57, met 23-year-old Eliza Blow, via HER, a lesbian dating app.

The pair bonded over their mutual creative backgrounds and love of art; and they believe not seeing each other in person for the beginning of the relationship helped build a firm foundation.

For Tarrah, a trans woman with adult children in the same age bracket as her girlfriend, finding a meaningful relationship after transitioning has been difficult.

Eliza moved in with Tarrah in December 2019 and then, after just a few months living together, Covid19 hit.

Being together for quarantine has brought the couple even closer.