Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve

Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
The monuments in Delhi lightened up on the eve of Independence Day. Parliament House, North Block and South Block got illuminated. India Gate also looked breathtaking with tri-colour lights. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing. Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens. It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens. We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong. We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment. We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the rehearsals. Cultural dance also being performed to mark India's 74th Independence Day. The upcoming Independence Day is significant as the Union Territory completed its first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Before the abolition of Article 370 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir used to have two flags -- one of the state and second of the nation.