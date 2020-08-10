Global  
 

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal

Indian security forces are successful in protecting borders: SS Deswal

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal attended Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

He said, "For last more than 70 years, Indian democracy is growing.

Indian constitution has given many rights to Indian citizens.

It has given equal opportunities and has given equality to all citizens.

We are growing together and will grow together."He further said, "Indian security forces are very efficient and strong.

We are enhancing training and equipment for the betterment.

We assure that Indian security forces are successful in safeguarding and protecting the borders."

ITBP troops fought Chinese soldiers for 17-20 hours in Ladakh, 21 men recommended for gallantry medals

 With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers..
DNA

ITBP troops fought Chinese soldiers for 17-20 hours Ladakh, 21 men recommended for gallantry medals

 With professional skills of the highest order, ITBP men fought shoulder to shoulder along with their Indian Army personnel and also brought the injured soldiers..
DNA

