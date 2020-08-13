Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper [Video]

Watchdog calls top DHS appointments improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

TikTok and its employees prepare to battle Trump

 President Trump ordered sweeping bans on the video app last week, calling it a threat to U.S. national security.
CBS News

Watch live: Trump holds press conference before leaving for N.Y and N.J.

 The president continues to blast mail-in voting.
CBS News

Mailboxes Removed in NYC as President Trump's USPS War Rages On

 Barack Obama's weighed in on the Postal Service situation ... and took a major shot at Trump in the process. The former president says EVERYONE depends on the..
TMZ.com

Trump pushes back against more funding for U.S. Postal Service

 President Trump is pushing back against Democrats' request for more funding for the U.S. Postal Service and for states as they prepare to process mail-in ballots..
CBS News

Trump ramps up attacks on U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting

 President Trump is escalating his rhetoric against mail-in voting as he threatens to block funding for the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November election...
CBS News

President Trump reveals why he doesn't want to provide more funding to the Postal Service

 In an interview, President Trump admitted the U.S. Postal Service needs more money to handle ballots in November, but he doesn't necessarily want to provide it...
CBS News

USPS Warns Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots May Not Be Delivered By Election Day Deadline [Video]

USPS Warns Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots May Not Be Delivered By Election Day Deadline

This comes as President Donald Trump said he is withholding funding for the Postal Service to stop universal mail-in voting.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill' [Video]

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published